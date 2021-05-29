Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.50. 1,166,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,628,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.