Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Down 0.2%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

