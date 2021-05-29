Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$4.20. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 9,039 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BDI shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$242.91 million and a P/E ratio of -350.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

