Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 696,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.