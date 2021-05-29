BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of Hess worth $1,526,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

