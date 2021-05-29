BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,643,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $138.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.