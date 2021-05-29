BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,600,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

