BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,318,577 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,382,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

