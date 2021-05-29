BlackRock Inc. Sells 184,682 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.78% of Garmin worth $1,717,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.64 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,370,264 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

