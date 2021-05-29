BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MPA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

