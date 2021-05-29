BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MPA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
