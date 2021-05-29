BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in May

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,095. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

