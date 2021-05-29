Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $14.54 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

