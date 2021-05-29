BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 13,190 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $692,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXC opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.