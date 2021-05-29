Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROLL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $195.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

