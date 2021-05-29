Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,752 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $822,674.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,533 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

