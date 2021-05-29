Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,189 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,245. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.