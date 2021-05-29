Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in WPP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

