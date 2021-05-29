Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIU. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NIU opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.