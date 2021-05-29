Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIU. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.
NIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
Niu Technologies Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.