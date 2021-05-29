Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 19,036 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,310.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

