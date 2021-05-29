Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 33,765 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 77.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

