BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) to Issue GBX 2.60 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BCI opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £345.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.45. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

