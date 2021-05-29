BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) to Issue GBX 2.60 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BCI opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £345.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.45. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38).
