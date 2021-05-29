BMO Capital Markets Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.50

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$61.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.50.

BCE opened at C$60.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

