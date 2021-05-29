BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 38,670 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

NYSE LPX opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

