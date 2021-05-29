BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.15 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

