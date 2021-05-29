BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.41% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.