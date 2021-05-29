BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

