BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period.

XHE stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04.

