BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $8.98.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
