Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

BOY stock opened at GBX 866.50 ($11.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 812.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 766.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,332.50. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.42).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

