Bodycote’s (BYPLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

