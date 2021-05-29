Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,899,716.11. Insiders bought 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,633 over the last quarter.

Shares of BNE stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.52. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$151.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

