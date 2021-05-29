Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells $3,782,311.68 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 26th, James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92.

BOOT opened at $76.39 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

