Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells $3,782,311.68 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 26th, James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92.
BOOT opened at $76.39 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
