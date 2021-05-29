Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in May

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BOZTY opened at $23.28 on Friday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOZTY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske raised Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

