Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.