Boston Partners Buys 200,949 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tronox were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.48 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.