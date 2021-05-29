Boston Partners Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Baidu were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

