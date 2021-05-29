Boston Partners Sells 359,874 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,931 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 359,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,856. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

