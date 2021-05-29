Boston Partners Sells 6,927 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of CDK Global worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

