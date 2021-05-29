Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $573,900.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
