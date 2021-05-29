Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $573,900.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

