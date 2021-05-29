Bottos Trading Down 28.7% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $47,690.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00079963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00907579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.97 or 0.09177281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00090751 BTC.

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

