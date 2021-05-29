Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. 3,531,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

