BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.56 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.