BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BrainChip stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,900. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.75.
About BrainChip
See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.