Brian Piper Sells 8,333 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRLD stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.