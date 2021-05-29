British & American Investment Trust (BAF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on June 24th

British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAF opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. British & American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.82.

About British & American Investment Trust

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

