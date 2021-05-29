British Land’s (BLND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.96. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

