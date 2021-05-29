Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head to Head Analysis

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 71.45% 7.97% 7.86% One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 One Liberty Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 11.15 $90.23 million $0.71 14.49 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 6.47 $27.41 million $1.90 13.45

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

