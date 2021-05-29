Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

