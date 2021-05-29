Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Colfax reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

