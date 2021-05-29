Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.63. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dana by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 689,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -193.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

